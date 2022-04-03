Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 77,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,753,693 shares.The stock last traded at $11.31 and had previously closed at $11.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of -21.92.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.41 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. Frontier Group’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULCC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

