FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.92. The company had a trading volume of 13,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,313. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.41. The stock has a market cap of $250.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $36.85.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $117,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 342.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 251.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

