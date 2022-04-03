Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Up 9.3%

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.71 and last traded at $7.29. 202,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,666,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $269,593,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter worth about $340,037,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $62,192,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter worth about $82,217,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,660,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,858,000 after buying an additional 4,666,606 shares during the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

