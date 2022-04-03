FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.37).

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $1.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rani Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of Rani Therapeutics stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. Rani Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Rani Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rani Therapeutics by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 41,578 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Rani Therapeutics by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

