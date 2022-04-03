FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Summit Financial Group, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Summit Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.20.
Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.07% and a return on equity of 15.06%.
Shares of SMMF stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $328.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $28.00.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,265,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,978,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,279,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 51.6% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 261,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 88,907 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 53,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.08% of the company’s stock.
About Summit Financial Group
Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.
