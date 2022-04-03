FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Core Scientific Inc Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Core Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.02.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CORZ. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Core Scientific has a 12 month low of 5.82 and a 12 month high of 14.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 8.63.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific Holding Co provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co, formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

