FY2022 EPS Estimates for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Raised by Analyst

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.02 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.00.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GBCI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $63.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director David C. Boyles purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

