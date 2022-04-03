FY2023 EPS Estimates for Flushing Financial Co. Cut by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Flushing Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will earn $2.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.50.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FFIC. StockNews.com began coverage on Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Flushing Financial stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $676.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $62.39 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 24,609 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,388,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,031,000 after acquiring an additional 55,009 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 1,481.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 234,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 219,453 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 20,105 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

