FY2023 EPS Estimates for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Lifted by Analyst

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SmartFinancial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.31.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SmartFinancial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of SMBK opened at $25.63 on Friday. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63. The company has a market capitalization of $432.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in SmartFinancial by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SmartFinancial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

