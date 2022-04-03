Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $93.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $5.70.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GALT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.
About Galectin Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.
