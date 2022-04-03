Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $93.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GALT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 54.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 2,033.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 205,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

