Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Price Target Cut to $0.80

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cormark from $1.00 to $0.80 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GAU. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $1.75 to $0.75 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.20 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Galiano Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.10.

GAU stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Galiano Gold ( NYSEMKT:GAU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.42). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 38,813 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 52,221 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 498.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 124,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

