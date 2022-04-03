Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Cuts Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,010 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 340.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,399,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,938,000 after purchasing an additional 52,855,644 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,615,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599,767 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the third quarter worth about $431,845,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the third quarter worth about $376,611,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the third quarter worth about $122,938,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of CPNG traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,107,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,195,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion and a PE ratio of -13.12. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $48.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,770,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $1,043,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,121,422 shares of company stock worth $1,046,857,167 in the last 90 days.

Coupang Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.