Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,457 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $82.01. 6,147,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,450,434. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $70.23 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $218.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.51.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

