Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Increases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total transaction of $449,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 137,717 shares of company stock valued at $29,688,195 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.25. 6,007,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,495,372. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $210.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.06 and its 200 day moving average is $249.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

