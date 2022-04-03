Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Invests $212,000 in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 49,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

FDIS stock remained flat at $$79.08 during midday trading on Friday. 89,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,874. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $69.74 and a 1 year high of $93.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.95.

