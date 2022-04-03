Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Makes New Investment in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $8,150,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $1,664,000. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $1,564,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $838,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRAB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 15,933,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,316,500. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $13.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Grab in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. CLSA initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, February 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.76 price objective for the company. DBS Vickers downgraded Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

