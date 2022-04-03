Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Makes New Investment in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 15.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

XM stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.17. 1,255,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,215. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.69. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.74.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.16). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.46% and a negative return on equity of 198.58%. The company had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 192,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $5,520,443.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 693,047 shares of company stock worth $19,483,020. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

