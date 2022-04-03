Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 2,190 Shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 321.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 558.4% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.54. 41,099 shares of the company traded hands. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $56.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.78.

