Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 200.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 327.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

NYSE RVLV traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,024. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $89.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.99.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 21,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $1,115,464.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 95,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $5,153,059.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,369 shares of company stock worth $10,448,435 in the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

