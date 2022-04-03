Garlicoin (GRLC) Market Cap Tops $4.20 Million

Garlicoin (GRLC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Garlicoin has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. One Garlicoin coin can now be bought for $0.0634 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $2,683.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Garlicoin Profile
Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the
Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 66,140,766 coins. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Garlicoin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Garlicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Garlicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.