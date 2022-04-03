Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
GRMN traded down $2.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.11. 1,001,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,500. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80.
