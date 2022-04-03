Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Gartner by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Gartner by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.80.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IT stock opened at $299.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $185.27 and a one year high of $368.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.53. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

