Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Rating) traded up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.52. 112,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 151,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.13, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.91 million and a P/E ratio of 530.00.
Gatekeeper Systems Company Profile (CVE:GSI)
