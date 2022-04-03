Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Major Shareholder Sells $208,175,000.00 in Stock

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $208,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.66. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 72,144 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 203,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 38.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

