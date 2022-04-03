GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE:GCP traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $31.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,688. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $32.28. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.72.

GCP Applied Technologies ( NYSE:GCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCP. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,525,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,312 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,231,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 700.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 928,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,387,000 after purchasing an additional 812,313 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,235,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

