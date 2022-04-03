Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) to report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Genesco posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $7.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genesco.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $727.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GCO has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genesco in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.88. 349,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,187. Genesco has a one year low of $43.26 and a one year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $872.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.10 and a 200-day moving average of $64.04.

Genesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.