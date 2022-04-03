Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.89.

GENI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Genius Sports by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GENI traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.50. 1,038,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,072. The stock has a market cap of $896.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 225.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

