Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) CTO Neil Boehm Sells 4,500 Shares

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) CTO Neil Boehm sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $131,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Neil Boehm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Neil Boehm sold 15,993 shares of Gentex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $485,547.48.

Shares of GNTX opened at $29.38 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.25. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Gentex by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,262,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.65.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

