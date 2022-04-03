George M. Bee Acquires 1,567 Shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) CEO George M. Bee acquired 1,567 shares of U.S. Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $11,204.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of U.S. Gold stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80. U.S. Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAU. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 19.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 70.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

USAU has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on U.S. Gold from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

