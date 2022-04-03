George Weston (TSE:WN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $141.24

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$141.24 and traded as high as C$154.39. George Weston shares last traded at C$153.42, with a volume of 140,906 shares.

WN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$171.00 to C$177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$164.50.

Get George Weston alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$22.52 billion and a PE ratio of 411.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$145.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$141.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.09 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.90 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that George Weston Limited will post 10.6499995 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 616.62%.

In other news, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.16, for a total value of C$2,744,062.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,458,268.67. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 25,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.24, for a total value of C$4,034,082.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,059 shares in the company, valued at C$3,782,974.61. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,243 shares of company stock worth $16,975,453.

About George Weston (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.