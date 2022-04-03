Gerard T. Murray Purchases 15,000 Shares of Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW) Stock

Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW – Get Rating) insider Gerard T. Murray acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £21,750 ($28,490.96).
Kitwave Group stock opened at GBX 144.50 ($1.89) on Friday. Kitwave Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 129.50 ($1.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 179.75 ($2.35).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.
Kitwave Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers through a network of 6 depots.
