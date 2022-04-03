Gerard T. Murray Purchases 15,000 Shares of Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW) Stock

Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW – Get Rating) insider Gerard T. Murray acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £21,750 ($28,490.96).

Kitwave Group stock opened at GBX 144.50 ($1.89) on Friday. Kitwave Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 129.50 ($1.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 179.75 ($2.35).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Kitwave Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 255 ($3.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers through a network of 6 depots.

