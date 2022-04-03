Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

ROCK has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

ROCK stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.90. The stock had a trading volume of 300,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,282. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $96.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.00 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gibraltar Industries (Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

