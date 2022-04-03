Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of GLAD stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 76,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average is $11.40. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $12.58.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 147.34% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 79.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the third quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

