Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.16% of Gladstone Commercial worth $11,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 41,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

GOOD stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.17 million, a P/E ratio of -186.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,250.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

About Gladstone Commercial (Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.