GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,740 ($22.79) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.03% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GSK. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.27) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.65) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.96) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.22) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.20) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,657.29 ($21.71).
LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,656.60 ($21.70) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,737 ($22.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £84.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,595.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,549.54.
About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Featured Stories
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.