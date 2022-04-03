GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,246 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

GSK stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.89. 4,057,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,034,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $111.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.27. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

