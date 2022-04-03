GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.70

GLI Finance Limited (LON:GLIF – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04). GLI Finance shares last traded at GBX 2.62 ($0.03), with a volume of 895,465 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.70, a current ratio of 22.19 and a quick ratio of 21.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.70. The stock has a market cap of £12.83 million and a PE ratio of -0.57.
About GLI Finance (LON:GLIF)
Featured Articles
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for GLI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLI Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.