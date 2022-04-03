Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Shares Acquired by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,796 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 357.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000.

SDIV traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,055. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

