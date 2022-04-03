GMS (NYSE:GMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GMS. Raymond James raised shares of GMS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Shares of GMS stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.59. The company had a trading volume of 245,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,291. GMS has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $61.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.00.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GMS will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 25,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,794.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 72,049 shares of company stock worth $3,853,615. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in GMS during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GMS by 15,722.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in GMS by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

