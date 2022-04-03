Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $1,212,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 51.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $94,106,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,948,000 after purchasing an additional 555,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 306,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,866,000 after purchasing an additional 190,902 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 182.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 258,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,432,000 after purchasing an additional 167,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,493,000 after purchasing an additional 67,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

GSHD stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,935. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $62.40 and a twelve month high of $181.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.76, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

