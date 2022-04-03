Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €23.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($25.27) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.08) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.40 ($27.91) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($30.22) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grand City Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.33 ($25.64).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

GYC stock opened at €18.38 ($20.20) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.70. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($18.25) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($22.13).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.