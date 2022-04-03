Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives $23.23 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.23.

GPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPK opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $21.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

