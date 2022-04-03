Graviocoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.16 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $82.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.61 or 0.00274347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013100 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001441 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.