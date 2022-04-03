Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Green Plains Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

GPP traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,642. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $326.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.82. Green Plains Partners has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $16.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.51%. This is an increase from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.92%.

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $48,265.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains Partners by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 59,398 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $2,430,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Green Plains Partners by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 27,136 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners (Get Rating)

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

