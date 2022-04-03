Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

GBX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

GBX traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.85. The stock had a trading volume of 327,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.16.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 68.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies (Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.