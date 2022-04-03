Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Price Target Cut to $1.00

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 88.68% from the stock’s previous close.

GNLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.86.

Shares of GNLN stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.44. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Greenlane by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the period. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

