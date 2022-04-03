Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,707 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,435,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,955,000 after acquiring an additional 221,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,241,000 after acquiring an additional 93,798 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 441,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,085,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 305,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,623,000 after acquiring an additional 228,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 83.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,105,000 after acquiring an additional 108,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

LOB stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average of $72.60. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 32.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.23%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LOB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III purchased 3,125 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.32 per share, with a total value of $201,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $173,418.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,025 shares of company stock valued at $580,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

