Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,165 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.9% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,308,879,000 after acquiring an additional 389,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after acquiring an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after acquiring an additional 372,867 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,456,701,000 after acquiring an additional 190,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.83.

Shares of HD opened at $301.89 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.40 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.74. The company has a market cap of $311.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

