Grove Bank & Trust Has $338,000 Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,296,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,540,000 after buying an additional 103,136 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $681,228,000 after buying an additional 276,606 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,726,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $633,499,000 after buying an additional 132,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,458,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,783,000 after acquiring an additional 45,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.18.

NYSE MSI traded down $4.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.14. The stock had a trading volume of 771,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,961. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $184.54 and a one year high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.