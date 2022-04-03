Grove Bank & Trust Invests $216,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.36.

MAR traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.68. 1,900,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.93 and a 200 day moving average of $160.90. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total transaction of $508,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

